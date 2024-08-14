Maia Wealth LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2,684.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS:POCT traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $38.54. 13,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.36 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

