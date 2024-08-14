Maia Wealth LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.9% during the second quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 289,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,598,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.
Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.06. 204,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,200,051. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.92. The company has a market cap of $597.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $217.56.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.
In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,721. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
