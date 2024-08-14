Mainsail Financial Group LLC Has $732,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory raised its position in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC raised their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

Chevron stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $144.63. 3,016,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,880,939. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The firm has a market cap of $266.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

