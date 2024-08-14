MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Announces — Dividend of $0.06

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:MMD opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $17.10.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile
