MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Announces — Dividend of $0.06

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MMD opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $17.10.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

