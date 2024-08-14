Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Short Interest Down 24.4% in July

Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the July 15th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.4 days.
Man Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MNGPF remained flat at $2.75 on Wednesday. 128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23.
Man Group Company Profile
