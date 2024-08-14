Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRO. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.61 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.23.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRO

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MRO opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.