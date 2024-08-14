Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 420 ($5.36) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.23% from the company’s previous close.

Marshalls Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of LON:MSLH opened at GBX 322.50 ($4.12) on Monday. Marshalls has a fifty-two week low of GBX 195.30 ($2.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 364.50 ($4.65). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 323.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 301.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock has a market cap of £815.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,607.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells landscape, building, and roofing products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers paving products, such as flag paving, natural stone paving, block paving, permeable paving, tactile paving, accessories, steps, rail products, marker blocks, setts and cobbles, and pedestals; kerbs; and combined kerb and drainage systems, linear drainage systems, below ground drainage, offsite solutions, civils and drainage water management, specialist precast, and precast solutions.

