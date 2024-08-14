Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 420 ($5.36) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.23% from the company’s previous close.
Marshalls Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of LON:MSLH opened at GBX 322.50 ($4.12) on Monday. Marshalls has a fifty-two week low of GBX 195.30 ($2.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 364.50 ($4.65). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 323.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 301.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock has a market cap of £815.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,607.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15.
Marshalls Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Marshalls
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.