Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Maui Land & Pineapple stock opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $434.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.27 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $24.50.
Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 27.85%.
Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, managing, developing, and selling residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Land Development & Sales, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments.
