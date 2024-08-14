Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Maui Land & Pineapple Trading Up 3.9 %

Maui Land & Pineapple stock opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $434.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.27 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 27.85%.

Institutional Trading of Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 154.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 35,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, managing, developing, and selling residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Land Development & Sales, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments.

