McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $268.38 and last traded at $268.27. 552,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,576,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

McDonald’s Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.76 and a 200 day moving average of $271.26. The stock has a market cap of $195.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,491 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

