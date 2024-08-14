MCIA Inc Acquires 296 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MCIA Inc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM opened at $118.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.37 and its 200-day moving average is $113.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

