MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

Shares of MNOV opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. MediciNova has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $55.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MediciNova stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

