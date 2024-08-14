Meyer Handelman Co. Has $1.58 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,833 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 160.4% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 58,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 36,013 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.2% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 65,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 1,568.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of T opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

