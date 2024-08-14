Meyer Handelman Co. Invests $242,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $5,116,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $8,038,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,615,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,417,000 after buying an additional 155,565 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $3,746,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 225.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 73,219 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,960 shares of company stock worth $2,638,984 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

View Our Latest Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $75.81. The stock had a trading volume of 246,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,819. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The company has a market cap of $111.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.