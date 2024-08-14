Meyer Handelman Co. Trims Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,420 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEE. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 2,549.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,340,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138,700 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $52,968,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,877,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,703,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,380,000 after acquiring an additional 600,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEE. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Sealed Air Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.35. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 85.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

