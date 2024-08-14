M&G Plc Buys Shares of 33,869 Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $591,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 149,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HPP. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,996.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 13,420 shares of company stock valued at $59,912 over the last ninety days. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

HPP stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $649.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.08 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.50%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.