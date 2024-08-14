M&G Plc Decreases Stock Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

M&G Plc lowered its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 180,626 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc owned about 0.74% of DHT worth $14,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in DHT during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). DHT had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $103.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. DHT’s payout ratio is 110.48%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DHT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DHT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

