M&G Plc Purchases Shares of 5,530 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

M&G Plc acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.8 %

SJM stock opened at $118.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $149.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.59.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.