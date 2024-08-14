M&G Plc Sells 10,445,540 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

M&G Plc lessened its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 92.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,445,540 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc owned about 1.56% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $22,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 21,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 90.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $177.85. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.19). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $265.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -7.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

