Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a growth of 78,600.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Mineral Resources Price Performance
MALRY opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. Mineral Resources has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $53.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.51.
About Mineral Resources
