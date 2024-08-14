Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a growth of 78,600.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Mineral Resources Price Performance

MALRY opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. Mineral Resources has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $53.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.51.

Get Mineral Resources alerts:

About Mineral Resources

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Energy, and Other Commodities. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.