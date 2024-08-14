Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Up 11.9%

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) shot up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.79. 70,859 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 314,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Montauk Renewables from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $627.96 million, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $43.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,593,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,951,000 after purchasing an additional 59,375 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 81.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 502,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 224,895 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 91.2% during the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 326,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 155,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.