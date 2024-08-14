Morgan Stanley Increases Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Price Target to $70.00

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Loar in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Loar in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Loar in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Loar Stock Up 19.3 %

Loar stock opened at $74.36 on Wednesday. Loar has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $75.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $11,023.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.84 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Loar will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loar

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Loar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Loar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loar during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Loar in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000.

Loar Company Profile

Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.

