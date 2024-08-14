Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.3% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,379,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,245,830. The company has a market capitalization of $467.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

