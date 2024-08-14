MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Short Interest Update

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 787,100 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the July 15th total of 493,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 835,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MSP Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -2.31. MSP Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48.

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative net margin of 724.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%.

MSP Recovery Company Profile

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.