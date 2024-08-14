Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Up 1,250.0% in July

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 1,250.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Nanophase Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS NANX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. 2,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,167. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $76.57 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Nanophase Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.76.
Nanophase Technologies Company Profile
