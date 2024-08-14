Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Up 1,250.0% in July

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 1,250.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS NANX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. 2,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,167. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $76.57 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Nanophase Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.76.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation, a science-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells integrated family of nanomaterial technologies in the United States. It engages in engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing. The company produces engineered nanomaterial products comprising antimony, bismuth, cerium, iron, and zinc oxide for use in a various markets, including surface finishing,exterior coatings, personal care, plastics, scratch resistant coatings, and textiles.

