National Bank Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO)

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Coveo Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Coveo Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.
Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of C$44.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$43.87 million.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Coveo Solutions
Coveo Solutions Stock Up 6.4 %
CVO stock opened at C$6.45 on Monday. Coveo Solutions has a twelve month low of C$5.73 and a twelve month high of C$12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of C$347.20 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.77.
About Coveo Solutions
Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coveo Solutions
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.