National Bank Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO)

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Coveo Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Coveo Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of C$44.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$43.87 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVO. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coveo Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Stock Up 6.4 %

CVO stock opened at C$6.45 on Monday. Coveo Solutions has a twelve month low of C$5.73 and a twelve month high of C$12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of C$347.20 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.77.

About Coveo Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.