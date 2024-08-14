National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Short Interest Update

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,639,400 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 7,365,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 132.1 days.

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NTIOF traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $83.31. 73,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,107. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $86.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.8067 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 4.17%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.