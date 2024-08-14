NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $11.10, but opened at $11.58. NCR Voyix shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 164,026 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,734.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VYX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

NCR Voyix Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a positive return on equity of 27.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in NCR Voyix by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 4.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 61.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

