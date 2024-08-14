NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.65 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.16 or 0.00007052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $4.65 billion and approximately $190.38 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00035747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012017 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008044 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000549 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,205,395,942 coins and its circulating supply is 1,115,494,367 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,205,299,452 with 1,115,319,800 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.25561937 USD and is up 5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 434 active market(s) with $209,064,567.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.