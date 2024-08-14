Nervos Network (CKB) Price Reaches $0.0084 on Major Exchanges

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $374.72 million and $15.44 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,121.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.12 or 0.00575282 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009904 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00107671 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00031775 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.11 or 0.00252205 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00036060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00073752 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,446,921,182 coins and its circulating supply is 44,744,051,473 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.