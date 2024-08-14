Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Down 25.6% in July

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,500 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the July 15th total of 4,371,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 174.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nestlé stock. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Price Performance

NSRGF stock remained flat at $102.64 during trading on Wednesday. 2,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,276. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.18. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $95.73 and a 1 year high of $122.69.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Read More

