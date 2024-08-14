Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE NBXG opened at 12.13 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12 month low of 9.31 and a 12 month high of 13.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 12.55 and a 200-day moving average of 12.05.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile
The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.
