NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the July 15th total of 20,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NeuroMetrix in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NURO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroMetrix stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NURO Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 2.80% of NeuroMetrix as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NURO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.30. NeuroMetrix has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 151.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.