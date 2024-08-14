Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $16.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Neuronetics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Neuronetics stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.83. 899,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,494. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88.

In other Neuronetics news, Director Robert Cascella acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,400.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Cascella purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 244,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,400.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $45,907.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,324,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,272.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on STIM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

