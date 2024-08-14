New Fortress Energy Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for New Fortress Energy in a research note issued on Friday, August 9th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for New Fortress Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for New Fortress Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.52 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

NFE has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 7.2 %

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $13.10 on Monday. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. American National Bank bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 987.8% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

