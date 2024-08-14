New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ) Short Interest Down 24.6% in July

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

NMFCZ stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 15,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,084. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62. New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $26.74.

