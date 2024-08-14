NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:NXDT)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NXDT stock opened at 5.73 on Wednesday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of 4.67 and a 1 year high of 11.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of 6.00.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 24,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 5.10 per share, with a total value of 126,622.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,186,509.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Matt Mcgraner bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 5.37 per share, for a total transaction of 80,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,386 shares in the company, valued at 431,672.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James D. Dondero acquired 24,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 5.10 per share, with a total value of 126,622.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 232,649 shares in the company, valued at 1,186,509.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 90,016 shares of company stock valued at $480,132 over the last quarter.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

