NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:NXDT)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NXDT stock opened at 5.73 on Wednesday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of 4.67 and a 1 year high of 11.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of 6.00.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.
