Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.25

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 10500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Nippon Paint Trading Up 118.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Paint had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter.

Nippon Paint Company Profile

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paints and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for the automotive body, including surface treatment, electrodeposition coating, intermediate coating, and finish coating; paints for plastic components, such as bumpers and interior components; trade-use paints for construction sites, including single-family detached homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior construction materials, office equipment, and electric home appliances.

