NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the July 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLSPW remained flat at $0.03 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,679. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. NLS Pharmaceutics has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.17.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

