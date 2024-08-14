NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 1,143 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 3.5 %

GOOG stock traded down $5.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.19. 9,143,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,428,418. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $121.46 and a one year high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.67.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total value of $130,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,812.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,504 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

