NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 81 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 32.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.54. 152,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,493. The company’s 50 day moving average is $376.88 and its 200 day moving average is $437.94. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.88 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

