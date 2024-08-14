NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Decreases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,931,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,947,000 after acquiring an additional 803,988 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,280,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,555,000 after acquiring an additional 648,150 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14,118.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 358,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,531,000 after acquiring an additional 356,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 422,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,402,000 after acquiring an additional 278,153 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.85. The stock had a trading volume of 149,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,919. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $109.13.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

