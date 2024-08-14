NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Grows Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,147,305,000 after acquiring an additional 417,459 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,078 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $900,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.25. 292,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,933. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $165.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on FI

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.