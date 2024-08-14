NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.19. 253,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,956. The company has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.90 and its 200 day moving average is $174.49. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $184.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

