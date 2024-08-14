NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWBC. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $338,142,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $115,369,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $67,692,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,713,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,279,000 after acquiring an additional 886,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,441,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,013,000 after acquiring an additional 762,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EWBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $302,668.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,240. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.97. 39,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.59 and a 1 year high of $89.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.06.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Articles

