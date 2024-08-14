NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $4.56 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in ASML by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $5,298,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ASML shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded up $9.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $879.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,473. The company has a market cap of $346.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $981.77 and a 200-day moving average of $954.32. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. ASML’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

