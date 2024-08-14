NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 143 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.24. The company had a trading volume of 32,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,275. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.34. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $278.07.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.