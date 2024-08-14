NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

BND traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,798,854. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2239 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

