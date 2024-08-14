Northland Capmk Comments on Manitex International, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) – Northland Capmk reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Manitex International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Manitex International’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Manitex International’s FY2028 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Manitex International alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Manitex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Manitex International Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $3.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.55. Manitex International has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitex International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Manitex International by 95.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 172,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 84,029 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Manitex International by 2,049.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 64,187 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manitex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 306,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.