Northland Capmk Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) – Northland Capmk reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Mayville Engineering in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Mayville Engineering’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering’s FY2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Mayville Engineering from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. William Blair raised shares of Mayville Engineering to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of Mayville Engineering stock opened at $19.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06. Mayville Engineering has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 49.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the first quarter worth $147,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

