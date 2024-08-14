NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

NWE has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.43.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $52.24 on Friday. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $35,720.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

